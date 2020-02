The Union Budget 2020 is all set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the markets open for a special session. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today - Budget Day.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Century Textiles, Dabur, and bearish on Sun TV, Tata Motors, Engineers India. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on ITC, Zee, Bank of India and negative on REC. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Voltas, Bajaj Finance, and 'sell' calls on CESC, Maruti Suzuki.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for the budget day:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 478, target at Rs 450

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 181, target at Rs 168

- Sell Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 94, target at Rs 82

- Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 630, target at Rs 655

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 494, target at Rs 520

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 231, target at Rs 245

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 262, target at Rs 280

- Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 64, target at Rs 74

- Sell REC with a stop loss of Rs 146, target at Rs 140

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 722, target at Rs 685

- Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,001, target at Rs 6,750

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 686, target at Rs 710

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,315, target at Rs 4,425

