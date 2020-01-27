Countdown

#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Economy

Budget 2020: Relief in STT and LTCG rates expected, says Nirali Shah of SAMCO Securities

Updated : January 27, 2020 01:24 PM IST

A risk-taking investor can allocate a higher portion — almost 60 percent — to quality mid and smallcaps and 30-35 percent in largecaps, says Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities.
Markets are expecting a reduction in personal tax rates and to an extent on capital gains as well, Shah noted.
Budget 2020: Relief in STT and LTCG rates expected, says Nirali Shah of SAMCO Securities
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Despite rising 57% in the last 1 year, Motilal Oswal downgraded this stock; here's why

Despite rising 57% in the last 1 year, Motilal Oswal downgraded this stock; here's why

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Bank of Baroda reports net loss of Rs 1,406.9 crore in Q3, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV