Budget 2020: Nifty was unable to hold gains post-budget in 4 out of 5 previous years
Updated : January 28, 2020 12:54 PM IST
The years 2015, 2017 and 2018 were the best years for the Indian bourses before the Union ]budget, however, the gains weren't sustained by the markets afterward.
Nifty delivered highest returns a month before the Union Budget in the past five years in 2017, where Nifty rose 6.5 percent in the month preceding the budget.
