Budget 2020: Government mulls no tax on LTCG with 2-year holding period, says report
Updated : January 16, 2020 11:21 AM IST
The government is consulting tax advisers and experts to know the possible implications of removing tax on LTCG introduced last year, the report said.
According to the report, the government may tweak the definition of 'long term' from a year to two years.
