Market
Budget 2019: PSU Banks gain on allocation of Rs 70,00 crore for recapitalisation; Nifty PSU Bank index up 1%
Updated : July 05, 2019 02:04 PM IST
Shares of PSU Banks were trading higher after FM announced that Rs 70,000 crore has been allocated for PSU bank recapitalisation in Budget 2019
Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Bank of India, SBI and Oriental Bank of Commerce were up in the range of 1-2 percent.
Sitharaman said six PSU banks have already been brought out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA)
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more