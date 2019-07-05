In association with
Budget 2019: Expect increased spending on infrastructure from Modi 2.0, says Reliance Securities

Updated : July 05, 2019 09:49 AM IST

Expect government to focus on infrastructure spending in order to support slowing growth, says Reliance Securities. It further adds, “We expect strong direct taxes measures in context of taxation of e-commerce companies, transfer pricing and evasion in corporate taxes."
The brokerage house expects an expansionary budget from Modi 2.0 mandate, primarily to support slowing economic growth.
The government can allocate additional capital expenditure to the tune of 300 billion to 500 billion for rural and urban infrastructure in order to reinvigorate growth as well as provide labour intensive employment, the report added.
