Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Market tech analyst Shilpa Rout of Prabhudas Lilladher have these stock recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Shilpa Rout, an expert from Prabhudas Lilladher, has expressed optimistic sentiments towards the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Zen Technology. According to Rout, the technical desk at Prabhudas Lilladher has consistently recommended these two investments.

BSE , in particular, has garnered significant attention, with discussions revolving around price targets in the range of Rs 850-900 in the near future.

Similarly, Zen Technology has also caught the attention of market experts. With a projected target price of Rs 630-640, the company is poised for a rapid increase in value.

Rout strongly recommends considering Ashok Leyland as a buying opportunity. The company recently experienced a significant breakout, surpassing the Rs 168 threshold. Based on this breakout, she believes that Ashok Leyland has the potential to move towards a target range of Rs 180-185 in the coming days. Shares have gained more than 12 percent in the past month.

On the other hand, Rout advises a sell position for Birlasoft. The stock currently faces resistance at around Rs 360, and if it fails to breach this level, it could experience a downward trend. Rout suggests that if Birlasoft remains below Rs 360, it may see its price targets decline to around Rs 320 in the near future. The stock is up more than 3 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.