CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeTech analyst sees upside in these stocks News

Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Mangalam Maloo  Jul 12, 2023 12:15:50 PM IST (Updated)

Market tech analyst Shilpa Rout of Prabhudas Lilladher have these stock recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Shilpa Rout, an expert from Prabhudas Lilladher, has expressed optimistic sentiments towards the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Zen Technology. According to Rout, the technical desk at Prabhudas Lilladher has consistently recommended these two investments.

Share Market Live


BSE, in particular, has garnered significant attention, with discussions revolving around price targets in the range of Rs 850-900 in the near future.
Similarly, Zen Technology has also caught the attention of market experts. With a projected target price of Rs 630-640, the company is poised for a rapid increase in value.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X