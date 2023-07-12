Tech analyst sees upside in these stocks

Market tech analyst Shilpa Rout of Prabhudas Lilladher have these stock recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Shilpa Rout, an expert from Prabhudas Lilladher, has expressed optimistic sentiments towards the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Zen Technology. According to Rout, the technical desk at Prabhudas Lilladher has consistently recommended these two investments.

BSE , in particular, has garnered significant attention, with discussions revolving around price targets in the range of Rs 850-900 in the near future.

Similarly, Zen Technology has also caught the attention of market experts. With a projected target price of Rs 630-640, the company is poised for a rapid increase in value.