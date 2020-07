Leading stock exchange BSE has said it will delist two companies from July 7 as trading in their shares has remained suspended for over six months. For the last few years, the exchange has been delisting firms in which trading remained suspended for a long time.

"Two companies that have remained suspended for more than 6 months would be delisted from the platform of the exchange, with effect from July 7, 2020 pursuant to order of the delisting committee of the exchange," BSE said in a circular. The two companies facing delisting are --Sancia Global Infraprojects Limited and Delma Infrastructure Limited.