BSE board to consider share buyback today; stock in focus

Jul 6, 2023

If BSE's board approves, this will be the third share repurchase by the country’s only listed equity bourse since its listing in January 2017. The stock settled 0.97 percent higher at Rs 679.30 apiece in Wednesday's trade. It has risen nearly 22.15 percent on a year-to-date basis, while its up 11.20 percent in the last one year.

Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) would be in focus in Thursday's trade as the exchange will consider and approve a proposal for buyback of equity shares at the company's board meeting on July 6.

"We wish to inform you about a Board meeting to be held on 06-Jul-2023 to consider the Buyback proposal," the BSE announced in a regulatory filing earlier. The exchange will inform the record date in due course.
If BSE's board approves, this will be the third share repurchase by the country’s only listed equity bourse since its listing in January 2017.
