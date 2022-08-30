Nifty scales highest ever monthly close as market rebounds after Monday's sell-off

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Nifty50 not only recovered the previous day's losses but also ended above Friday's closing level thanks to buying across sectors. Financial, IT and auto shares were the biggest contributors to the gain in both Nifty50 and Sensex.

Indian equity benchmarks staged a dramatic reversal on Tuesday, a day after suffering sharp cuts amid a global sell-off triggered by the Fed Chair's hawkish tone at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. The Nifty50 registered its highest ever monthly close.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 1,564.5 points or 2.7 percent higher at 59,537 and the Nifty50 settled at 17,759, up 446 points or 2.6 percent from its previous close.

The 50-scrip index not only recovered the previous day's losses but also ended above Friday's closing level of 17,558.

Broader markets ended with gains but underperformed the main indices. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose two percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.3 percent.

The India VIX — known in market parlance as the fear index — dropped 5.7 percent to finish at 18.7.

The market will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

But what led the dramatic reversal in the markets? Here are some factors:

Across-the-board buying

All sectoral indices on the NSE ended with gains, with banking, auto and IT spaces being the biggest contributors to the gain in both Sensex and Nifty50.

All of the 50 Nifty stocks rose for the day.

Financial stocks lift headline indices — Bajaj twins top movers

The Bajaj twins, which had ranked among the top Nifty laggards on Monday, bounced back to emerge top gainers in the 50-strong pack on Tuesday.

Bajaj Finserv gained 5.5 percent after the company fixed the record date for its share split and bonus issue. Bajaj Finance jumped five percent to close above the Rs 7,000 mark.

The strength in financial stocks was reflected in the Nifty Bank, which clocked a gain of 3.3 percent for the day, outperforming the benchmark indices.

Contribution from heavyweights

ICICI Bank, the HDFC twins and TCS rose between 2.5 percent and four percent. The four were among the top laggards in the Nifty basket.

ICICI Bank, the HDFC twins and the Bajaj twins contributed around 200 points to the Nifty's upside.

Support also came from the stocks that attempted to lift the market from the lowest point of the day on Monday. Hindustan Unilever contributed 13 points and Maruti Suzuki added seven.

What experts say

While the Nifty may head towards its lifetime high, investors must use this opportunity to book some profits, Jai Bala of Cashthechaos.com told CNBC-TV18.

"The next higher high for the Nifty that takes the market above the August 19 high will probably push somewhere close to the record highs. It could be slightly short of it or slightly above it but this is not a start of a new trend; it is a very tricky and a treacherous market. If the market was to exceed the record highs, use this opportunity to liquidate," he said.

He however, cautioned participants that a move closer to record highs might trigger a waterfall decline. "This is not an easy market to trade, so be on the edge," he said.

Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services is of the view that Tuesday's rebound reflects the economy's resilience in comparison to its global peers.

"Although the market is currently at premium valuations, continued support from foreign investors aided domestic stocks to inch higher. Sectors in swing with the progress of the domestic economy should be able to do well compared to the rest," he said.

What lies ahead

The next triggers for the market will be at the start of a new month after they reopen post Wednesday's holiday.

Auto manufacturers will start to report their monthly sales numbers on Thursday. A manufacturing PMI reading, which would offer some clarity on the state of the economy, is also due on the same day.