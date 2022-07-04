Sensex bounces back 560 pts from day's low as ICICI Bank and HUL help market halt 3-day losing run

Indian equity benchmarks halted a three-day losing streak on Monday as gains in financial and FMCG shares aided a rebound in the market following three straight sessions of losses. However, mixed moves across global markets — as investors remained on the back foot amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth — kept the mood on Dalal Street cautious.

The 30-scrip Sensex index switched between gains and losses within range of more than 600 points around the flatline, between 52,674.8 and 53,302, during the session.

The broader Nifty50 benchmark moved within a broad range of 15,850-15,700 in intraday trade.

Investors awaited the onset of the corporate earnings season for domestic cues. Tata Consultancy Services will report its financial results for the April-June period on Friday.

"Changing investor preference from growth to value stocks is clearly visible, resulting in selling across sectors like IT. As we step towards the new earnings season, the prime focus of the market will turn towards quarterly numbers and updated guidance for the new financial year," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

A total of 34 stocks in the Nifty50 basket rose for the day. Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd, Britannia, ITC, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, UPL and Axis Bank — rising around 2-4 percent — were the top gainers.

On the other hang, ONGC, TCS, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Cipla were the top laggards among blue-chip stocks.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra — falling around 1-2 percent — were also among the losers.

ICICI Bank, HUL and ITC contributed almost 230 points to the gain in the 30-scrip index.

HUL, Britannia, Dabur and Nestle shares gained 1-4 percent. ITC shares scaled a three-year peak.

Metal shares fell amid easing global benchmark commodity rates,. Tata Steel, JSW Steel and SAIL fell 1-2 percent. Vedanta rose 1.3 percent.

Auto stocks were a mixed bag following the release of monthly sales data by manufacturers.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 1,304 stocks rose and 794 fell on NSE.

The Indian market will be guided more by global peers and fund flows in the extremely near term, Rupen Rajguru, Head-Equity Investment and Strategy at Julius Baer, told CNBC-TV18.

"From a medium- to longer-term perspective, we have shown that our overall growth both in the economy as well as earnings will be far superior than any other large economy in the world for the next couple of years," he said.

Global markets

European shares began the day in the green led by oil & gas shares, but caution persisted ahead of a key reading on inflation in the eurozone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose as much as 1.1 percent in early hours. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent. Wall Street will return to trade on Tuesday after a long weekend on account of the Independence Day holiday.