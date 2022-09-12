Sensex hovers around 60,000 led by financial, IT and oil & gas shares

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 began the week well in the green led by strength in financial, IT, oil & gas and FMCG shares. Investors awaited data on consumer inflation in the country due later in the day for cues.

Indian equity benchmarks began the trading week in the green led by gains across sectors, with positive cues from global markets after investors digested a hawkish mood among major central bankers last week. Investors awaited data on consumer inflation in the country due later in the day for domestic cues.

Both headline indices rose as much as half a percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained 318.2 points to touch 60,111.4 at the strongest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,925.8, adding 92.4 points to its previous close.

A total of 39 stocks in the Nifty50 basket started the day above the flatline. Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv and Infosys were the top gainers.

Adani Ports, ONGC, HCL Tech, TCS and Wipro — gaining almost one percent each — were also among the blue-chip stocks that rose the most.

On the other hand, Britannia, Bajaj Auto and Grasim — declining up to 0.3 percent — were the top laggards.

Infosys, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, TCS and Axis Bank were the biggest contributors to the gain in both main indices.

All sectors were in the green at the open.

The Nifty Bank — which has SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank among its 12 constituents — rose as much as 0.5 percent, after data from the RBI showed weekly credit growth reached a nine-year high .

"The most important bullish factor that has caused and is sustaining the market outperformance is the strong growth recovery underway in India... Even though valuations are high, it appears that this rally has more steam to go up," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth was strongly in favour of the bulls, as 2,120 stocks rose and 730 fell on BSE in early deals.

The rupee was steady around 50 paise above an all-time low against the dollar hit last month, supported by easing crude oil prices and a weakening greenback overseas.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets rose on Monday, following a strong session on Wall Street on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 up 1.1 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were flat. On Friday, the three main US indices soared around 1-2 percent, as investors went on a buying spree, shrugging off concerns about the economic outlook.