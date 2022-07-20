Sensex jumps over 700 pts and Nifty50 surpasses 16,550 on Reliance, TCS and Infosys boost

Indian equity benchmarks made a gap-up opening on Wednesday backed by gains across sectors, with oil & gas, IT, financial and auto shares being the biggest contributors. Globally, investor focus shifted to earnings optimism

from fears of the prospect of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates damaging economic growth.

Both headline indices rose as much as 1.4 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained 755.9 points to touch 55,523.5 at the strongest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 16,565.5, up 224.9 points from its previous close.

The US markets have rebounded sharply driven by impressive corporate earnings, FPI selling appears to have bottomed out and there is major relief for the petroluem sector, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Investors have to exercise some caution because selling may reemerge at higher levels. Results from leading corporates are likely to be good and the ongoing rally may continue," he said.

Global markets

Shares in other Asian markets saw sharp gains, mirroring a strong session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.3 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 2.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up half a percent, a day after the S&P 500 finished 2.8 percent higher. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite indices rose 2.4 percent and 3.1 percent respectively.

