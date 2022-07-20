    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Sensex jumps over 700 pts and Nifty50 surpasses 16,550 on Reliance, TCS and Infosys boost

    Sensex jumps over 700 pts and Nifty50 surpasses 16,550 on Reliance, TCS and Infosys boost

    Profile image
    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Wednesday led by buying across sectors. Globally, earnings optimism drove sharp gains in equities as earnings optimism took investors' minds off steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

    Sensex jumps over 700 pts and Nifty50 surpasses 16,550 on Reliance, TCS and Infosys boost
    Indian equity benchmarks made a gap-up opening on Wednesday backed by gains across sectors, with oil & gas, IT, financial and auto shares being the biggest contributors. Globally, investor focus shifted to earnings optimism
    from fears of the prospect of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates damaging economic growth.
    Both headline indices rose as much as 1.4 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained 755.9 points to touch 55,523.5 at the strongest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 16,565.5, up 224.9 points from its previous close.
    The US markets have rebounded sharply driven by impressive corporate earnings, FPI selling appears to have bottomed out and there is major relief for the petroluem sector, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
    "Investors have to exercise some caution because selling may reemerge at higher levels. Results from leading corporates are likely to be good and the ongoing rally may continue," he said. 
    Global markets
    Shares in other Asian markets saw sharp gains, mirroring a strong session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.3 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 2.3 percent. 
    S&P 500 futures were up half a percent, a day after the S&P 500 finished 2.8 percent higher. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite indices rose 2.4 percent and 3.1 percent respectively.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 600 pts and Nifty50 crosses 16,500 on positive global cues

    Next Article

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bharat Forge, SAIL, Mindtree, Punjab National Bank and more

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng