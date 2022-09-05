Sensex and Nifty50 edge higher led by financial and oil & gas shares

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 rose cautiously after a flat start on Monday amid weakness across global markets.

Indian equity benchmarks rose mildly on Monday as gains in auto, metal and FMCG shares were offset by losses in oil & gas, IT and healthcare stocks. Globally, concerns persisted about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and resilience of the world economy.

Both headline indices rose around half a percent in early deals after a flat start. The Sensex gained 286.4 points to touch 59,089.7 at the strongest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,617.4, up 77.9 points from its previous close.

A total of 27 stocks in the Nifty50 basket began the day in the green. Eicher Motors, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and NTPC were the top gainers.

SBI Life, Shree Cement, Titan, Bajaj Auto and HDFC — up around half a percent each — were also among the top blue-chip gainers.

On the other hand, Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, UPL, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle and Cipla — down around half a percent each — the top laggards.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC and State Bank of India (SBI) were the biggest contributors to the gain in both main indices.

"India is currently the best performing market globally. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turning buyers has imparted strength to the market. Derivatives data indicates high volatility ahead," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

FIIs emerged net buyers of Indian shares in a month for the first time since September 2021. Last month, their net purchases stood at Rs 22,025.6 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

"US jobs generation figures and employment data released last Friday are favourable from an equity perspective... The Fed may hike the rate by 75 or 50 basis points this month... Either way, the market is unlikely to be surprised," he said.

Paytm parent One97's stock fell as much as 6.4 percent to Rs 681.2 apiece on BSE, after the digital payments company denied any link with the merchants under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner in the Chinese loan app case. Paytm said that none of the funds frozen by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) belongs to it or any of its group firms.

On Saturday, the ED said it had conducted raids at six premises of online payment gateways, such as Paytm, Razorpay and Cashfree in Bengaluru.

Overall market breadth strongly favoured the bulls, as 2,154 stocks rose and 807 fell on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets fell on Monday, following losses of more than one percent on Wall Street last Friday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 percent.

On Friday, a jobs report that showed the job market in the world's largest economy may be starting to loosen dented investors' appetite for risk.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.9 percent. The US market will remain shut on Monday for Labor Day.