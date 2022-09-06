    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Sensex and Nifty50 edge higher amid choppy trade

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 rose half a percent each in early trade on Tuesday tracking mild gains across other Asian markets.

    Indian equity benchmark built on initial gains after a mildly positive start on Tuesday, tracking strength across most other Asian markets. Buying interest in financial, oil & gas and auto shares was countered by selling pressure in select IT names.
    Both headline indices climbed up as much as half a percent in the first few minutes of trade.
    The Sensex rose 320.7 points to touch 59,566.7 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 rose to as high as 17,764.7, adding 98.9 points to its previous close.
    Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 1,759 stocks rose and 1,167 fell on BSE.
    "The resilience of the domestic market even in the context of strong global headwinds is a bit surprising. Clearly, India is outperforming the rest of the world... However, retail investors directly investing in the market should not commit the mistake of chasing low-grade cheap stocks. High quality large-caps will outperform when the market turns weak," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
    "The market is driven by momentum and the bulls are in control. The Nifty Bank is on the verge of a breakout and has fundamental support," he said.
    Investors awaited a new listing on the bourses. The stock of DreamFolks Services, whose IPO concluded last month with an overall subscription of 56.7 times the shares on offer, will debut in the secondary market at 10 am.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets were largely in the green on Tuesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat.
    European markets fell on Monday after Russia continued to keep its main gas supply pipeline to Europe shut. The pan-European Stoxx 600 finished 0.6 percent lower.
    S&P 500 futures were up half a percent in Asian trade on Tuesday. Wall Street will resume trade later in the day following a long weekend.
