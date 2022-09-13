Nifty50 surpasses 18,000 after 5 months — rupee leaps to 79.29 vs dollar

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 surged on Tuesday, mirroring gains across global markets, even as official readings on inflation and factory output in the country missed economists' estimates.

Indian equity benchmarks surged on Tuesday amid buying across sectors tracking positive signals from global markets, with the Nifty50 crossing the psychologically important 18,000 mark for the first time since April 5. The upbeat sentiment on Dalal Street came about even as official data released the previous day showed worse-than-expected consumer inflation and industrial production in the country.

The 50-strong benchmark climbed to as high as 18,052.2 in the first few minutes of trade, adding 115.9 points or 0.6 percent to its previous close. The Sensex jumped 400.4 points or 0.7 percent to touch 60,537.2 at the strongest level of the day so far.

Globally, riskier assets remained in demand as investors awaited a crucial inflation reading from the US that could offer more clarity on the Fed's policy roadmap.

(This story will be updated shortly)