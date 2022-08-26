Nifty50 surpasses 17,600 as market begins September F&O series with a bang

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 jumped almost one percent in early deals on Friday, as Dalal Street entered the September F&O series, backed by gains across sectors. Globally, investors looked out for updates from the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium.

Indian equity benchmarks held on to opening gains after a gap-up start on Friday led by gains across sectors, tracking strength across global markets. The Nifty50 entered a new monthly derivatives series after clocking a 3.5 percent gain in the last one. Globally, investors looked out for updates from the Fed's annual Jackson Hole conference for clues about the US central bank's policy outlook.

Both headline indices jumped as much as 0.9 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained 546.9 points to touch 59,321.7 at the strongest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,685.9, up 163.4 points from its previous close.

Financial, IT and FMCG shares were the biggest contributors to the gains in both main indices.

"Even though markets are focused on what the Fed Chief will say at Jackson Hole, his comments are unlikely to trigger a market trend. The markets know, and have discounted, a hawkish Fed. More important will be the trends in the economy, such as employment numbers," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

Overall market breadth strongly favoured the bulls, as 2,115 stocks rose and 731 fell on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets were firmly in the green following a strong session overnight on Wall Street, even as data pointed to mild US economic contraction in the second quarter of 2022. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.6 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.9 percent. S&P 500 futures, however, declined 0.1 percent. On Thursday, the three main US indices finished 1-2 percent higher.

