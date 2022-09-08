Sensex and Nifty50 make a gap-up start boosted by financial, IT and FMCG shares

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 jumped as much as one percent backed by across-the-board buying. ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were the biggest contributors to the rise in headline indices.

Indian equity benchmarks built on initial gains after a gap-up start on Thursday tracking strength across global markets, as investors overlooked the mention of stick price pressure in the Fed's Beige book and hawkish remarks by US central bankers. Gains across sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, IT, FMCG and auto shares being the biggest contributors.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 gained as much as one percent in the first few minutes of trade. The 30-scrip index rose 609.7 points to touch 59,638.6 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty climbed to as high as 17,792.2, up 167.8 points from its previous close.

Barring ONGC, which opened down 0.6 percent as global oil prices hit seven-month lows, all of the Nifty50's constituents rose. Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers.

Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech and ICICI Bank — gaining around one percent each — were also among the blue-chip stocks that rose the most.

All spaces began the day well in the green, with the Nifty IT being among the top three gainers among NSE's sectoral indices.

The domestic market has been surprisingly resilient despite high valuations, global headwinds from elevated inflation, a slowing global economy and an ultra-hawkish Fed, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The tape is signalling momentum and bullishness. Investors should not fight the tape... The market may be discounting a robust growth revival in India and the consequent earnings growth," he said.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls in early deals, as 2,307 stocks rose and 874 fell on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets rose following a strong session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up half a percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 2.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street. On Wednesday, the three main US indices jumped 1-2 percent to four-week highs.