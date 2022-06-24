Investors wealthier by Rs 5 lakh crore in 2 days as Sensex and Nifty50 extend winning run

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Friday, led by financial, oil & gas and auto stocks. Gains on Dalal Street reflected a global trend as a slide in benchmark commodity rates took off some of the worries about red-hot inflation and its impact on economic growth.

Both headline indices held on to about two-thirds of their intraday gains at the end of the session, after rising as much as 1.2 percent during the session.

The Sensex climbed to as high as 52,909.9, up 644.2 points from its previous close, and the Nifty50 added 192.6 points to touch 15,749.3 at the strongest level of the day.

Investors became richer by Rs 5 lakh crore in two days as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased to Rs 242.2 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

“The correction in crude oil prices from the recent peak and softening commodity rates offered some relief to the markets in an otherwise high global inflation environment. The monsoon progress is an important factor to watch out for as a good season would calm concerns with respect to food inflation," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

A total of 39 stocks in the Nifty50 universe rose for the day.

ICICI Bank, Britannia, Eicher, JSW Steel, ONGC and Tata Consumer — rising around two percent each — were also among the top gainers.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and the HDFC twins contributed more than 300 points to the gain in the 30-strong index.

Overall market breadth remained in favour of the bulls throughout the day.

Vinay Jaising, MD-Portfolio Management Services at JM Financial, sees a 10-15 percent downside risk in the market, which in his view is a little expensive from a 10-year view.

"Club that with what is happening globally, the headwinds to margins and the earnings risk because of commodity prices that are softening now, it lead us to believe that the market has a 5-10 percent risk to analysts' numbers for the next year," he told CNBC-TV18.

Global markets

European shares began the day firm in the green as easing commodity rates outweighed concerns about slowing economic growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose as much as 1.4 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.9 percent at the last count, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.