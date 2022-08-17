    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Sensex crosses 60,000 mark for first time in more than 4 months

    Sensex crosses 60,000 mark for first time in more than 4 months

    Sensex crosses 60,000 mark for first time in more than 4 months
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Sensex and the Nifty rose on Wednesday led by gains in oil & gas, auto and FMCG shares. Equities elsewhere in the world saw mixed moves.

    Indian equity benchmarks began began Wednesday's session in the green, with the Sensex crossing the 60,000 mark for the first time in intraday trade since April 5. Strength in oil & gas, auto and FMCG shares powered the upmove in the market though weakness in select IT names played spoilsport.
    Globally, equities saw mixed moves as optimism on earnings was offset by fears of slowing growth.
    Both Sensex and Nifty50 rose as much as 0.3 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The 30-scrip index gained 165.9 points to touch 60,008.1 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty climbed to as high as 17,883.2, up 57.9 points from its previous close.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets mirrored a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was flat at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.8 percent and China's Shanghai Composite down 0.3 percent.
    S&P 500 futures were flat. On Tuesday, the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2 percent though the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rose 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    Tags

    india stock marketniftyrupeesensex

    Previous Article

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex touches 60,000 mark and Nifty near 17,900 — rupee leaps to 79.27 vs dollar

    Next Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a positive opening today

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng