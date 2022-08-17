Sensex crosses 60,000 mark for first time in more than 4 months

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty rose on Wednesday led by gains in oil & gas, auto and FMCG shares. Equities elsewhere in the world saw mixed moves.

Indian equity benchmarks began began Wednesday's session in the green, with the Sensex crossing the 60,000 mark for the first time in intraday trade since April 5. Strength in oil & gas, auto and FMCG shares powered the upmove in the market though weakness in select IT names played spoilsport.

Globally, equities saw mixed moves as optimism on earnings was offset by fears of slowing growth.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 rose as much as 0.3 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The 30-scrip index gained 165.9 points to touch 60,008.1 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty climbed to as high as 17,883.2, up 57.9 points from its previous close.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets mirrored a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was flat at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.8 percent and China's Shanghai Composite down 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were flat. On Tuesday, the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.2 percent though the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rose 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

(This story will be updated shortly)