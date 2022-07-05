Sensex rises 250 pts and Nifty50 tops 15,900 led by financial, oil & gas and IT shares

Indian equity benchmark began rose Tuesday's session higher amid buying interest across most sectors, as gains in other Asian markets boosted the sentiment on Dalal Street. However, caution persisted over steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

The 30-scrip Sensex index rose as much as 354.5 points or 0.7 percent to touch 53,589.2 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 15,935.1, up 99.7 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close.

A total of 44 stocks in the 50-strong Nifty basket began the day in the green. Tata Motors, HDFC Life, HDFC, Tata Steel, Divi's, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC and Infosys — rising around 1-2 percent — were the top gainers among blue-chip stocks.

Apollo Hospitals and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, the HDFC twins and ICICI Bank were the biggest contributors to the gains in headline indices.

Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls in early deals, as 1,610 stocks rose and 361 fell on NSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets gained on Tuesday as investors waited for Wall Street to return to trade later in the day following a long weekend. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up one percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.9 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.3 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.4 percent.

S&P 500 futures were up half a percent — mirroring the gain in the pan-European Stoxx 600 index led by oil & gas shares on Monday, suggesting a positive start ahead in the US.