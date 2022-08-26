Nifty50 gives up most of day's gains but holds 17,550 on first day of new F&O series

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    By Sandeep Singh

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 managed to finish the first day of the September derivatives series in the green. Globally, investors awaited a key address by the Fed Chair at a gathering of central bankers at the annual Jackson Hole symposium later in the day.

    Indian equity benchmarks gave up much of their intraday gains in a choppy session on Friday, as Dalal Street entered the September derivatives series after the Nifty50 finished the last series 3.5 percent higher. Globally, investors looked out for updates from the Fed's annual Jackson Hole conference for clues about the US central bank's policy outlook.
    Both headline indices were left with only mild gains at the end of the session, having risen 0.9 percent each at their strongest levels of the day.
    A total of 47 stocks in the Nifty50 basket rose for the day. Grasim, NTPC, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and Titan were the top gainers.
    Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindalco, PowerGrid and Shree Cement — rising around two percent each — were also among the top blue-chip gainers.
    On the other hand, Eicher Motors, IndusInd, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, HDFC and HDFC Life — declining between 0.6 percent and 3.6 percent — were among the top laggards.
    Gains in metal and PSU banking shares were offset by losses in FMCG and private banking names amid choppy trade.
    "Investors' lack of confidence and caution in anticipation of the Fed Chair's remarks led to a significant sell-off towards the end of the session. Western markets are trading with cuts as they await clues on further policy action by the Fed to tame elevated inflation. This is expected to impact demand," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
    Syrma SGS Technology —  a Chennai-based engineering and designing company — made a strong debut on stock exchanges, finishing the listing day at a premium of 42 percent over its issue price.
    Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 1,916 stocks rose and 1,506 fell on BSE.
    On Thursday, the Nifty50 finished a second straight monthly series of futures and options contracts higher.
    The rupee finished nearly unchanged at 79.87 against the US dollar.
    Global markets
    European shares slipped in early hours on Friday following downbeat German consumer sentiment data. Globally, all eyes were on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium due later in the day.
    The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.4 percent at the last count.
    S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent, suggesting a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street.
