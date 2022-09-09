Sensex jumps over 750 pts in 2 days as IT stocks help market extend gains

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 gave up a majority of their gains in a choppy session on Friday, as gains in IT shares were offset by losses in oil & gas stocks. Positive global cues aided the sentiment on Dalal Street.

Indian equity benchmarks gave up most of their intraday gains in a choppy session on Friday, finishing higher for a second back-to-back session, helped by strength across global markets as investors digested hawkish comments from the Fed and the ECB's biggest ever hike in key interest rates.

Both headline indices rose as much as 0.7 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The 30-scrip index gained as much as 431.6 points to touch 60,119.8 — crossing the psychologically important 60,000 level for the first time since August 19.

The Sensex crossed the 60,000 mark in intraday trade for the first time in three weeks but failed to hold on to it by the closing bell. It settled at 59,793.1 for the day, taking its gains to a cumulative 764.2 points in two days.

The Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,926, adding 127.2 points to its previous close.

A total of 23 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished the day in the green. Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Infosys and HCL Technologies were the top gainers.

Maruti Suzuki, TCS, ONGC, Hindalco and Eicher Motors — rising around 1-2 percent each — were also among the blue-chip stocks that saw maximum gains.

Infosys, TCS, SBI and Tech Mahindra were the biggest boosts for both main indices, contributing more than 200 points to the gain in Sensex.

SBI shares held on to much of its intraday gain after hitting a record Rs 553.8 apiece on BSE during the session.

"Domestic equities succumbed to profit booking after the Sensex surpassed the 60,000 mark aided by positive global cues, as investors reassessed the outlook for monetary policy following ultra-hawkish remarks from the Fed and a 75-bps rate hike by the ECB," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Overall market breadth was largely neutral with a negative bias at the end of hte day, after being strongly positive in the first half of the day, as 1,687 stocks rose and 1,756 fell for the day on BSE.

Global markets

European markets began the day stronger, mirroring the trend in Asia, led by banking stocks after the ECB move and soaring metal prices that supported mining shares. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.5 percent at the last count.

Deutsche Bank expects another 75-bps hike in the key lending rate by the ECB in October.