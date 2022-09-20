Sensex jumps 879 pts in 2 days as market extends pullback ahead of Fed policy review

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 continued to rise for a second straight day on Tuesday tracking strength across global markets, as investors awaited the outcome of a two-day policy review by the Fed due this week.

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday, tracking strength across global markets, as investors awaited the outcome of a two-day policy review by the Fed due to start later in the day. Most analysts are expecting the US central bank to announce a 75-bps hike in the key interest rate.

Both headline indices rose more than 1.5 percent each during the session before giving up about one third of those gains. The Sensex jumped as much as 964.6 points to touch 60,105.8 at the strongest level of the day, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,919.3, up 297.1 points from its previous close.

All sectors finished the day well in the green, with financial, healthcare, consumer durables and auto shares being the biggest boosts for both main gauges.

Forty three stocks in the Nifty50 basket ended higher. Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers.

Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors — rising around 2-3 percent — were also among the blue-chip stocks that rose the most.

ICICI Bank, the HDFC twins, Sun Pharma and Axis Bank were the biggest contributors to the rise in Sensex and Nifty.

On the other hand, Nestle, Shree Cement, Grasim, PowerGrid and Infosys were the worst-hit.

"A major break from the current levels is unlikely for the next two days. A big correction after the Fed decision is possible only if the rate hike is of 100 bps... Indian market continues to show resilience despite global challenges," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

There is value emerging in IT for long-term investors, he said.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 2,109 stocks rose and 1,364 fell at the close on BSE.

Can Fin Homes shares tumbled, a day after the housing finance company's MD and CEO Girish Kousgi resigned.

Meanwhile, the rupee edged higher against the US dollar.

Global markets

European markets gained in early hours amid strength in banking stocks. However, the prospect of a large rate hike in the US kept investors cautious. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gave up half of its gains after rising as much as one percent.

S&P 500 futures were down half a percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.