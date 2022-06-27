Sensex opens over 700 pts higher and Nifty50 tops 15,900 led by financial, IT and oil & gas shares

Indian equity benchmarks began Monday's session sharply higher led by gains across sectors, tracking improved risk sentiment across global markets amid cooling off oil rates. Financial, IT, oil & gas and auto shares were the biggest contributors to the gain in headline indices.

Both main indices jumped as much as 1.5 percent in early deals after a gap-up start. The 30-scrip Sensex gained 781.5 points to touch 53,509.5 at the strongest level in the first few minutes of trade.

The broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 15,927.5, up 228.2 points from its previous close.

All stocks but one in the 50-strong basket saw gains.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Infosys and Wipro rising between 2-4 percent, were also among the top gainers.

On the other hand, Apollo Hospitals declined 0.4 percent.

Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro contributed more than 80 points to the rise in Nifty50.

Overall market breadth was extremely positive, with seven shares rising against one declining on NSE.

"The markets across the globe are seen shrugging off growth concerns and also overcoming inflation worries," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets jumped on Monday as easing oil rates tempered fears of prolonged inflation and the resultant hikes in COVID-er interest rates, and their possible impact on economic growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.7 percent in early hours.

Japan's Nikkei 225, China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were up around 1-2 percent each.