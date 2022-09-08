Nifty 1 point shy of 17,800 as market scales 3-week closing peaks

By Sandeep Singh

Indian equity benchmarks jumped around one percent to three-week closing highs on Thursday powered by financial and IT shares. Globally, investors overlooked hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers and the mention of persistent pricing pressure in its Beige Book — which summarises the state of the world's largest economy.

The Sensex held on to much of its intraday gains at the close after jumping as much as 683.1 points or 1.2 percent to touch 59,712 during the session, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,807.7, up 183.3 points or one percent from its previous close.

Both headline indices clocked their highest closing levels since August 18.

Thirty three stocks in the Nifty basket finished higher. Shree Cement, Bharat Petroleum, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the top gainers.

Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and UltraTech — rising more than two percent each — were some of the other blue-chip stocks that rose the most.

On the other hand, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Life, Tata Motors and Divi's — finishing 1-3 percent lower for the day — were the top laggards.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Infosys together accounted for more than 250 points in the surge in Sensex.

Overall market breadth remained in favour of the bulls throughout the day, as with 2,062 stocks rising and 1,402 falling at the close.

"Despite premium valuations, consistent FII inflows are aiding the resilience in the Indian market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net purchasers of Indian shares on Thursday, in line with the trend in much of the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, the rupee jumped by 19 paise to settle at 79.71 against the US dollar.

Global markets

European markets rose on Thursday led by mining and banking stocks, ahead of what could be the ECB's biggest-ever interest rate hike. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6 percent at the last count. The central bank is widely expected to announce a hike of 50-75 bps in key interest rates.

S&P 500 futures were flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.