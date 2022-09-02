Sensex ends 305 pts below day's high amid volatile trade

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 settled inches from the flatline at the end of a volatile session on Friday.

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session on Friday almost unchanged, as losses in oil & gas and IT stocks offset gains in financial and FMCG shares. Globally, equities saw mixed moves as concerns remained about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and strength of the world economy.

The Sensex gyrated in a range of 550 points during the session. The Nifty50 broadly moved in the 17,450-17,650 zone before settling within three points of its previous close.

A total of 35 stocks in the Nifty50 basket finished below the flatline. Bharat Petroleum, Shree Cement, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC were the top laggards.

UPL, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance, Tata Motors an Bajaj Auto — falling around one percent each — were also among the worst hit blue-chip stocks.

On the other hand, ITC, Adani Ports, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top gainers.

"A surging dollar index and rising US bond yields could be reflected in elevated volatility in the domestic market in the near term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto dropped around 1-2 percent each, whereas Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, TVS Motor and Escorts saw gains of between 0.2 percent and 2.5 percent, reflecting a mixed bag of monthly sales by automakers.

Adani Enterprises shares rose 3.8 percent on the news the stock would be included in the Nifty50 with effect from September 30. Shree Cement fell 2.4 percent. The stock of the cement maker would be removed from the 50-strong pack.

The ONGC stock remained under pressure amid falling crude oil rates, as investors awaited the outcome of a meeting of the OPEC Plus grouping of top producers.

Overall market breadth was slightly skewed in favour of the bulls, as 1,767 stocks rose and 1,659 fell on BSE.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated by 24 paise against the US dollar.

Global markets

European markets began the day in the green, following a mixed trend across Asia. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.