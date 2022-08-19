Nifty50 comes within 8 pts of 18,000 boosted by IT stocks — rupee slips to 79.77 vs dollar

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 began the last session of the holiday-truncated week in the green, though the bulls remained on the back foot after a rally in the Nifty50 that lasted eight straight days.

Indian equity benchmarks saw cautious gains on Friday amid mixed moves across global markets. Gains in IT and metal shares pushed the headline indices higher though losses in PSU banking stocks limited the upside. Globally, optimism on the resilience of the world economy was countered by pessimism about high inflation and aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

Both headline indices rose as much as 0.2 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex climbed up 113.2 points to touch 60,411.2 at the strongest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 came within eight points of the psychologically important 18,000 mark, adding 35.7 points to its previous close.

A total of 29 stocks in the Nifty50 basket began the day in the green. ONGC, Axis Bank, Hindalco, Wipro and Titan were the top gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel and Adani Ports — rising 0.5-0.8 percent each — were also among the top blue-chip gainers.

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, Reliance, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life, Cipla and HDFC — declining between 0.2 percent and 1.3 percent — were the top laggards.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tech Mahindra were the biggest contributors to the gain in both main indices.

Barring the Nifty Pharma and Healthcare, which opened unchanged from the previous close, all sectors on NSE were in the green.

"The market momentum is likely to face some headwinds from now on. The sudden sharp spike in the dollar index to 107.6 will impact capital flows to emerging markets like India. The consistent FII buying seen in August is likely to lose steam, impacting sentiments," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign institutional investors net sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,706 crore on Thursday and domestic institutional investors emerged net buyers of equities to the tune of Rs 470.8 crore, in contrast to the trend seen in the past 13 days, according to provisional exchange data.

He believes elevated valuations don't justify a further run-up on Dalal Street.

ONGC shares rose amid mixed moves in the oil & gas pack, a day after the government lowered a tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 13,000 per tonne from Rs 17,750 per tonne. The Centre also imposed an export duty on jet fuel and raised it in case of diesel.

The rupee edged lower to 79.75 against the US dollar, coming within half a percent of an all-time low hit last month. Weakness in the dollar boosts the profitability for export-driven businesses such as IT.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 1,803 stocks rose and 1,129 fell on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other parts of Asia saw mixed moves despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.1 percent but China's Shanghai Composite flat and South Korea's KOSPI down 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures edged down 0.1 percent. On Thursday, the three main US indices rose up to 0.2 percent.