    Sensex and Nifty50 make a muted start amid selling pressure in IT and financial shares

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    The Sensex and the Nifty50 opened flat on Thursday as gains in heavyweights such as Infosys and IndusInd were offset by losses in HDFC Bank and Tech Mahindra.

    Indian equity benchmarks began Thursday's session on a lacklustre note amid choppy trade, as losses in IT shares offset gains in auto and FMCG pockets. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings for cues, a day after Wipro's quarterly profit fell short of Street estimates.
    Mixed moves across other Asian markets amid nervousness about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth kept investors on the back foot, denting the sentiment on Dalal Street.
    At 9:30 am, the Sensex was up 4.5 points at 55,402 and the Nifty50 at 16,515.4, down 5.5 points from its previous close.
    A total of 35 stocks in the Nifty50 basket were in the green.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets slipped into the red in early hours. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.1 percent.
    S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a breather ahead on Wall Street after the three main US indices rose up to 1.6 percent amid positive earnings signals.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
