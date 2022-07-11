Sensex opens 200 pts lower and Nifty50 slips below 16,150 as market halts 3-day winning run

Indian equity benchmarks began the week in the red tracking largely negative moves across global markets, as investors remained cautious on the prospect of steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Losses across sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with finacnial, IT and auto shares being the biggest drags.

Both main indices fell as much as 0.6 percent in early deals. The Sensex slipped to as low as 54,151.7, down 330.1 points from its previous close, and the Nifty50 lost as much as 102.8 points to 16,117.9.

A total of 41 stocks in the Nifty50 basket started the day below the flatline. Bharti Airtel, TCS, Hindalco, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv — down around 1-3 percent at the open — were the worst hit among blue-chip laggards.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, Titan, Bharat Petroleum, Britannia and Cipla — rising up to half a percent — were among the top gainers.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were the biggest contributors to the fall in both Sensex and Nifty50.