Sensex plunges 742 pts from day's high as financial and IT shares lead a U-turn in market

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 gave up their intraday gains in a volatile session on Thursday, finishing lower for a second straight day, dragged by weakness in IT, financial and pharma shares.

Indian equity benchmarks gave up initial gains in a volatile session on Tuesday — extending losses to a second straight day — amid selling pressure in financial, IT, pharma and consumer durable shares. Globally, investors remained cautious after a red-hot inflation reading from the world's largest economy this week dashed nascent hopes the Fed will be less aggressive with hikes in key rates.

The Sensex gyrated within a more than 800-point range between 59,865.8 and 60,676.1 during the session. It settled 742.1 points below the highest level of the day. The Nifty50 broadly moved within the 17,850-18,100 zone before settling at 17,877.4.

Thirty nine stocks finished the day below the flatline. Hindalco, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Cipla Hero MotoCorp. Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Divi's and Bajaj Finserv — declining around two percent for the day — were some of the other blue-chip stocks that rose the most.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher, Adani Ports, PowerGrid, NTPC, Grasim and Coal India — up between 1.3 percent and 2.8 percent — were the top gainers.

Most spaces succumbed to negative territory in the second half of the day. The Nifty Auto rose the most, ending with a gain of 0.7 percent led by Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.

"Fears of a recession in the global economy exacerbated selling pressure in IT and pharma stocks... Globally, in light of the elevated inflation in the US, investors are on an edge, assessing the possibility of a higher magnitude of a rate hike in the next Fed policy meeting," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Broader indices were a mixed bag, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.4 percent for the day but its smallcap counterpart finishing flat.

"Midcap and smallcap stocks are expected to continue their trend in the short to medium term as they are trading reasonably well compared to largecaps and at a discount to their historic valuations," Nair added.

Overall market breadth was largely neutral at the end of the day, as 1,698 stocks rose and 1,798 fell on BSE.

The rupee depreciated 0.3 percent for the day to settle at 79.70 against the US dollar.

Global markets

European markets began the day stronger as investors returned to buying cautiously. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.5 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.