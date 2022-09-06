Sensex falls 370 pts from day's high as financial, FMCG and IT shares lead a U-turn in market

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 failed to hold on to the green in a volatile session on Tuesday, as losses in financial, FMCG and IT shares outweighed gains in oil & gas and metal stocks.

Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold on to the green in a choppy session on Tuesday, dragged by losses in financial, FMCG and IT shares though gains in oil & gas and metal counters lent some support. Globally, investors remained on the back foot amid fears that an energy crisis in Europe will worsen inflation and lead to further steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

The Sensex gyrated within a nearly 600-point range through the day before settling at 59,197 for the session, down 369.7 points from its intraday high. The Nifty50 lost 10.2 points or 0.1 percent for the day to end at 17,655.6, having moved between 17,587.7 and 17,764.7 during the session.

A total of 29 stocks in the Nifty50 basket closed lower. Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finserv, Britannia, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the top laggards.

UPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and ONGC — falling around one percent each — were also among the worst hit blue-chip stocks.

On the other hand, Apollo Hospitals, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Shree Cements, SBI Life, Tata Steel and Cipla — rising between 1.5 percent and 3.1 percent — were the top gainers.

Overall market breadth was neutral, reflecting indecisiveness in the market, as 1,789 stocks rose and 1,665 fell on BSE.

Meanwhile, the rupee settled flat at 79.84 against the US dollar.

Global markets

European shares began the day in the green, tracking cautious gains across Asia, after a bleak start to the week on worries over a looming energy crisis and recession. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up half a percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent as Wall Street was to resume trade later in the day following a long weekend.