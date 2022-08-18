Sensex and Nifty50 edge lower amid weakness in IT and pharma stocks

By Sandeep Singh

Indian equity benchmarks declined on Thursday, retreating from four-month highs, amid weakness in IT, healthcare and oil & gas shares. Globally, investors remained cautious amid fears of a slowdown though minutes of the Fed's last meeting eased some concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

Both headline indices dropped as much as 0.5 percent in the first few minutes of trade after a lower start.

The Sensex shed 291 points to hit 59,969.1 at the weakest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,863.5, down 80.8 points from its previous close.

A total of 26 stocks in the Nifty50 basket opened in the red. Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top laggards.

IndusInd, Grasim, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Hindalco — down around half a percent each — were also among the top blue-chip losers.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv and Apollo Hospitals — rising up to half a percente — were the top gainers.

The continuation of a hawkish stance may impact investor sentiment on Walkl Street but not the bullish sentiment in India, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The return of the FIIs has completely altered the market mood in India and the bulls are calling the shots now. Dips are likely to get bought in the near term," he said.

Fundamentally, are no triggers to take the market much higher in the absence of valuation comfort, with the Nifty trading at around 21 times the 2022-23 earnings, Vijayakumar added.

IRCTC shares rose as much as 2.4 percent to Rs 685 apiece on NSE, as the stock traded ex-dividend.

Sona BLW Precision shares dropped 5.9 percent to quote at Rs 507.2 apiece at intraday low amid a large trade. As many as 10.2 crore Sona BLW shares — representing 17.2 percent of the company's equity — worth Rs 5,200 crore changed hands at Rs 510 apiece.

Overall breadth on the Street was in favour of the bulls, as 1,914 stocks rose as 981 fell on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets took minor cuts even as Wall Street indices finished off their intraday lows after minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting showed officials may be less aggressive than previously thought.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.8 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent. On Wednesday, the three main US indices fell 0.5-1 percent each.