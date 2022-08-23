Nifty50 gives up 17,350 amid weakness in financial, IT and FMCG shares

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 suffered steep losses on Tuesday, a day after their worst fall in more than two months, amid selling pressure in financial, IT and FMCG shares.

Indian equity benchmarks began Tuesday's session in the red, a day after suffering their worst fall in more than two months, dragged by weakness in financial, IT and FMCG shares. Globally, investors remained on the back foot ahead of updates from an annual gathering of central bankers at the Jackson Hole symposium this week.

The Sensex fell 601.4 points or one percent to hit 58,172.5 at the weakest level in the first few minutes of trade. The Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,345.2, down 145.5 points or 0.8 percent from its previous close.

A total of 47 stocks in the Nifty50 basket opened lower. IndusInd, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors and Cipla were the top laggards.

Wipro, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank, UPL and TCS — falling around one percent each — were also among the top blue-chip losers.

On the other hand, ONGC, SBI Life and Apollo Hospitals were barely in the green.

All sectors were in the red in early deals.

"The focus will be on what the Fed Chief says at the Jackson Hole symposium. If he sounds less hawkish, there can be a relief rally, else the current drift will continue. The trend in the US is hugely important for India since the correlation between the two markets is very high," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The sharp decline in India is also due to some profit taking by domestic institutional investors, which have been sustained sellers in the recent days," he said.

Domestic institutional investors took to selling of shares on Monday in line to the broader trend for the past few months.

Overall market breadth was in favour of the bulls, as 1,983 stocks rose and 819 fell on BSE.

The rupee inched higher against the US dollar.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets fell on Tuesday, following a sell-off on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.7 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.2 percent.