Sensex and Nifty50 flat as IT and financial spaces offset gains in auto and FMCG

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 moved within a tight range around the flatline after a sluggish start.

Indian equity benchmarks began the day on a lacklustre note amid weakness across global markets, as investors awaited the outcome of two-day deliberations of the Fed's rate-deciding panel due later in the day. Gains in auto and FMCG stocks were offset by losses in IT and financial shares.

The Sensex moved within a range of 304.8 points around the flatline in the first few minutes of trade after a flat start, between 59,491.8 and 59,796.6. The Nifty50 gyrated broadly within a 17,750-17,850 band during the session so far.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets fell tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.8 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.4 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.5 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures eked out a gain of 0.1 percent. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 finished 1.1 percent lower, and the Dow Jones and hte Nasdaq Composite fell one percent each.

(This story will be updated shortly)