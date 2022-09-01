Sensex plunges 800 pts dragged by financial and IT shares after GDP data

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 made a gap-down start on Thursday after growth in India's GDP fell short of Street estimates. Globally, concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates kept investors cautious.

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Thursday as Dalal Street returned to trade after a day's holiday, dragged by losses in financial, IT, oil & gas and FMCG shares. An official reading of India's GDP released on Wednesday fell short of Street estimates.

Both headline indices fell as much as 1.5 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex dropped 898.6 points to 58,638.5 at the weakest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 17,485.6, down 273.8 points from its previous close.

Globally, investors remained on the back foot amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and resilience of the world economy.

"The Indian market has shown surprising resilience while the US, Europe and most large emerging markets have turned weak... A major factor driving this outperformance is the return of FIIs into the Indian market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Investors, however, have to exercise caution since Indian valuations are high and the global growth environment is not favourable for a sustained bull market, Vijayakumar added.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 1,783 stocks rose and 982 fell on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets fell on Thursday following a weak session on Wall Street overnight, as worries about aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates kept investors on the back foot. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9 percent and Japan's Nikkei 225 down 1.5 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down half a percent. On Wednesday, the three main US indices finished 0.5-1 percent lower.

(This story will be updated shortly)