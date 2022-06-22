Investors lose Rs 4 lakh crore as Sensex and Nifty50 halt 2-day winning run

Indian equity benchmarks fell on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning run, dragged by oil & gas, financial and IT shares. Globally, fears that steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates will hurt economic growth kept investors on the back foot.

Both headline indices finished the day close to the lowest levels of the day after falling as much as 1.5 percent during the session.

The Sensex dropped as much as 792.1 points to 51,740 at the weakest level of the day and the Nifty50 slid to as low as 15,386 — which is 252.9 points below the previous close.

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys, ITC and Tata Steel contributed more than 400 points to the fall in the 30-scrip index.

Investors lost Rs 3.6 lakh crore in wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies came down to Rs 237 lakh crore, according to provisional exchange data.

As many as 45 stocks in the 50-strong Nifty basket fell for the day.

Bharat Petroleum and Hero MotoCorp were among the few gainers among blue-chip stocks.

Overall market breadth favoured the bears.

Global markets

European shares hit fresh one-year lows on Wednesday as easing oil and metal prices hurt commodity-related stocks, after UK inflation data reinforced concerns about slowing global growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.6 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.5 percent, suggesting a lower opening ahead on Dalal Street.

(This story will be updated shortly)