Sensex and Nifty50 edge lower amid negative global cues — rupee slips below 79 vs dollar

Indian equity benchmarks slipped into the red on Tuesday, halting a four-day winning streak, tracking weakness across global markets as weak macroeconomic data from major economies fuelled concerns about a recession around the globe. Losses in financial, IT and metal shares weighed pulled the headline indices lower.

Both main indices fell as much as 0.4 percent in early deals. The Sensex dropped 205 points to hit 57,910.5 at the weakest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 slipped to as low as 17,268.2, down 71.9 points from its previous close.

ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest contributors to the fall in both Sensex and Nifty50.

"A consensus that India will be the fastest growing large economy in the world this year, least vulnerable to a global growth slowdown, and the dollar index dipping to below 106 from the recent high of above 109 have paved the way for the return of FIIs, which have turned consistent buyers now," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The rupee continued to appreciate in a recovery from last month's all-time lows, beginning the day at a nearly one-month high of 78.85 against the US dollar.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets began the day in the red after data showing a slowing US manufacturing sector fuelled fears of a global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.7 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.6 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down half a percent, suggesting a weak start on Wall Street ahead a day after the index finished a choppy session 0.3 percent lower.

