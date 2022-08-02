    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Sensex and Nifty50 edge lower amid negative global cues — rupee slips below 79 vs dollar

    Sensex and Nifty50 edge lower amid negative global cues — rupee slips below 79 vs dollar

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.COM   IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 halted a four-day winning run on Tuesday, dragged by financial, IT and metal shares.

    Sensex and Nifty50 edge lower amid negative global cues — rupee slips below 79 vs dollar
    Indian equity benchmarks slipped into the red on Tuesday, halting a four-day winning streak, tracking weakness across global markets as weak macroeconomic data from major economies fuelled concerns about a recession around the globe. Losses in financial, IT and metal shares weighed pulled the headline indices lower.
    Both main indices fell as much as 0.4 percent in early deals. The Sensex dropped 205 points to hit 57,910.5 at the weakest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 slipped to as low as 17,268.2, down 71.9 points from its previous close.
    ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest contributors to the fall in both Sensex and Nifty50.
    "A consensus that India will be the fastest growing large economy in the world this year, least vulnerable to a global growth slowdown, and the dollar index dipping to below 106 from the recent high of above 109 have paved the way for the return of FIIs, which have turned consistent buyers now," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
    The rupee continued to appreciate in a recovery from last month's all-time lows, beginning the day at a nearly one-month high of 78.85 against the US dollar.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets began the day in the red after data showing a slowing US manufacturing sector fuelled fears of a global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.7 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.6 percent.
    S&P 500 futures were down half a percent, suggesting a weak start on Wall Street ahead a day after the index finished a choppy session 0.3 percent lower.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
    Tags
    Next Article

    Rupee hits one-month high, below 79 against dollar

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng