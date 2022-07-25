Sensex opens nearly 200 pts lower and Nifty50 at 16,675 dragged by oil & gas and IT shares

Indian equity benchmarks began the week in the red amid selling pressure in oil & gas and IT shares, though gains in financial shares prevented a steeper downside. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Fed.

Both headline indices dropped about half a percent in early deals. The Sensex shed 255.4 points to hit 55,816.8 at the weakest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 slipped to as low as 16,649.1, down 70.4 points from its previous close.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets fell, with MSCI's broadest index down 0.3 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.8 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent. On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices dropped as disappointing earnings from Snap triggered selling pressure in social media and ad tech stocks.

