    Nifty50 slides below 17,600 dragged by financial, auto and IT shares — rupee near 80 vs dollar

    Nifty50 slides below 17,600 dragged by financial, auto and IT shares — rupee near 80 vs dollar

    Nifty50 slides below 17,600 dragged by financial, auto and IT shares — rupee near 80 vs dollar
    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    The Sensex and the Nifty50 fell around one percent each early on Monday dragged by financial, auto and IT shares. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors ahead of a key GDP reading from the world's largest economy due this week.

    Indian equity benchmarks started Monday's session in the red amid selling across most sectors, mirroring weakness in shares globally as investors remained concerned about resilience of the world economy. Investors awaited a key GDP reading and the Fed Chairman's speech as the annual Jackson Hole symposium due this week for cues.
    The Sensex fell as much as 546.7 points or 0.9 percent to 59,099.4 in the first few minutes of trade and the Nifty50 slipped to as low as 17,582.4, down 176.1 points or one percent from its previous close.
    Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cipla, Hindalco, Divi's and UPL were the top laggards in the Nifty50 basket.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets began the week in the red, following a broad sell-off on Wall Street on Friday, as investors remained concerned about the strength of the global economy amid looming steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent at the last count.
    Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.5 percent. S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent, suggesting a weak start ahead in the US dragged by mega-cap stocks.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
