Sensex and Nifty50 open in the green led by financial, auto and IT shares

Indian equity benchmarks started Wednesday's session in the green amid gains across financial, IT and auto stocks, though losses in metal shares limited the upside. Mixed moves across global markets — as investors remained concerned about the impact of aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates on economic growth — kept the Dalal Street bulls on the back foot.

The 30-scrip Sensex index rose 371.6 points or 0.7 percent to 53,505.9 at the strongest level in the first few minutes of trade. The broader Nifty50 benchmark climbed to as high as 16,094, up 92.4 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close.

Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Wipro and Grasim were the top gainers in the Nifty50 basket.

IndusInd, SBI, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank — up around half a percent — were also among the gainers.

On the other hand, ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Consumer, JSW Steel, HDFC and Shree Cement — down around 1-3 percent at the open — were the top laggards among blue-chip stocks.

Asian Paints, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the biggest contributors to the gain in Sensex.

"While the crude crash along with corrections in other commodities like metals is a bearish signal, indicating increasing possibility of recession in the US, the commodity crash is positive for the Indian economy and FIIs turning buyers is a bullish signal for Indian equity market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Crude oil prices saw their biggest drop since March on Tuesday, with benchmark Brent tumbling 9.5 percent to $101 a barrel, amid concerns about a slowdown.

"It is important to watch whether these signals will sustain... With valuations reaching fair levels, investors can buy high-quality stocks in a calibrated manner," he added.

Foreign institutional investors net purchased Indian shares and domestic institutional investors turned net sellers on Tuesday — the first such instance since May 30. Persistent selling by FIIs for nine months in a row has pulled the main indices away from record highs, clocked in October 2021.

FIIs made net purchases of Rs 1,295.8 crore and DIIs offloaded a net Rs 257.6 crore worth of shares, according to provisional exchange data.

Overall market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls in early deals, as 1,018 stocks rose and 902 fell on NSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets began Wednesday in the red, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan declining 0.4 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1.2 percent, and China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.6 percent each.