    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    The Sensex and the Nifty50 started Monday's session in the green led by gains in financial, oil & gas, auto and metal shares.

    Sensex gains 250 pts and Nifty approaches 17,250 led by Reliance, Mahindra and Maruti — ITC up ahead of results
    Indian equity benchmarks began the trading week in the green led by gains in financial, oil & gas, auto and metal shares. Auto stocks jumped as manufacturers started to report their monthly sales numbers. The focus on Dalal Street also shifted to a key rate decision by the RBI due this week.
    Both headline indices rose as much as 0.6 percent in the first few minutes of trade.
    The Sensex gained 323 points to touch 57,893.2 at the strongest level of the day so far, and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,266.5, up 108.2 points from its previous close.
    As many as 41 stocks in the Nifty50 basket opened higher. Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, UPL, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and Infosys — rising around 1-3 percent each — were among the top gainers.
    On the other hand, Sun Pharma and IndusInd — down 0.3 percent each — were among the few blue-chip laggards.
    Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were the biggest contributors to the gain in both main indices.
    Auto shares were in the spotlight on the Street after Bajaj Auto reported a nine percent increase in domestic sales last month. The Nifty Auto —  which tracks the performance of 15 stocks including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor — jumped as much as 3.3 percent.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets were a mixed bag on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4 percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.4 percent but China's Shanghai Composite down 0.3 percent.
    S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 percent, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street. On Friday, the three main US indices jumped 1-2 percent each.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
