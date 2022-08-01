Sensex soars 2,850 pts in 4 days as the bulls stay in charge of Street — M&M surges 6%

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to the fourth session in a row, led by strength in auto, metal, financial and oil & gas shares. Heavyweights Reliance, ITC, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top contributors to the jump in headline indices on Monday.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 finished around one percent higher for the day, with the 30-scrip index taking its total gain in the four sessions to 2,847 points.

As many as 38 stocks in the Nifty50 basket rose for the day.

Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Cipla and NTPC — rising around 3-7 percent each — were among the top gainers.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Divi's and Nestle were among the top blue-chip laggards.

" FPIs turning net buyers is the major factor driving the uptick in the domestic market. A record low unemployment rate in the eurozone and a fall in crude oil prices increased optimism globally," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Mahindra & Mahindra shares surged after its all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N received one lakh bookings in 30 minutes, shifting investor focus from mixed monthly sales from the sector.

Overall market breadth was strongly in favour of the bulls, as 2,308 stocks rose and 1,157 fell on BSE.

Global markets

European shares began Monday's session in the green led by strength in banking stocks following strong earnings from HSBC. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.