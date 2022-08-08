Sensex and Nifty50 flat amid choppy trade — SBI top laggard after results

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 made it to the green after a flat start on Monday, as Dalal Street entered a four-session trading week. Losses in financial and IT shares offset gains in auto, metal and consumer stocks.

Globally, equity markets saw mixed moves as investors remained on the back foot amid concerns about the pace of hikes in COVID-era interest and slowing growth.

The Sensex gyrated within a 263.5-point range around the flatline amid choppy trade. The Nifty50 moved within a band of 17,359.8-17,435.6.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets began the day largely in the red following a mixed session on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent in early hours. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.6 percent.

S&P 500 futures edged down 0.1 percent.

