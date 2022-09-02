Sensex and Nifty50 bounce back helped by financial, IT and oil & gas shares

By Sandeep Singh

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 began Friday's session in the green amid gains across sectors, a day after falling more than one percent each following an official GDP reading that fell short of Street expectations. Globally, equities saw mixed moves as concerns remained about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and strength of the world economy.

Both headline indices rose as much as 0.6 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained 342.1 points to touch 59,108.7 at the strongest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,643.9, up 101.1 points from its previous close.

Gains in financial, IT and oil & gas shares were the biggest contributors to the rise in both main indices.

"The recent resilience of the Indian market can be attributed largely to FIIs turning buyers. But this FII bullishness appears to be over in the near term as evidenced by the selling on Thursday. FIIs are also increasing their short positions in derivatives," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"This is a rational response to a 20-year-high in the dollar index, which along with a jump in the 10-year US bond yield, is unfavourable for emerging market equities," he said.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets were a mixed bag, mirroring the trend on Wall Street overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last down 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.2 percent and China's Shanghai Composite up 0.2 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent. On Thursday, a fag-end rally in the US helped the S&P 500 snap a four-session losing skid to finish 0.3 percent higher. The Dow Jones rose half a percent and the Nasdaq declined 0.3 percent.

