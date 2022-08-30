    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Sensex bounces back amid broad-based gains after worst day in 10 weeks

    Sensex bounces back amid broad-based gains after worst day in 10 weeks

    Sensex bounces back amid broad-based gains after worst day in 10 weeks
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    The Sensex rebounded almost one percent a day after its worst fall in 10 weeks. Gains across sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, IT, auto and FMCG shares being the biggest gainers.

    Indian equity benchmarks began Tuesday's session in the green in a rebound a day after the Sensex suffered its worst single-day fall since June 16, as hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole triggered a global sell-off.
    Both headline indices rose as much as 0.9 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained 515.8 points to touch 58,488.4 at the strongest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,473, up 160.1 points from its previous close.
    "Monday's correction in India was relatively milder than the sell-off in the US markets on Friday. This is a reflection of resilience of the Indian market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
    "However, valuations in India are high with the Nifty around 20 times its estimated forward earnings and MSCI India at 100 percent premium to emerging market rivals. This calls for some caution," added Vijayakumar, warning of the possibility of more correction in the near term.
    Global markets
    Equities in other Asian markets were largely in the red following a weak session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent at the last count.
    S&P 500 futures edged 0.1 percent higher, suggesting a soft start ahead in in the US. On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices dropped around one percent each.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    Tags

    india stock marketNifty50sensex

    Previous Article

    Nazara Technologies to acquire Utah-based interactive entertainment company WildWorks

    Next Article

    Nikkei, Kospi advances after sharp fall in previous session

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng