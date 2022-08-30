Sensex bounces back amid broad-based gains after worst day in 10 weeks

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex rebounded almost one percent a day after its worst fall in 10 weeks. Gains across sectors pushed the headline indices higher, with financial, IT, auto and FMCG shares being the biggest gainers.

Indian equity benchmarks began Tuesday's session in the green in a rebound a day after the Sensex suffered its worst single-day fall since June 16, as hawkish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole triggered a global sell-off.

Both headline indices rose as much as 0.9 percent in the first few minutes of trade. The Sensex gained 515.8 points to touch 58,488.4 at the strongest level of the day so far and the Nifty50 climbed to as high as 17,473, up 160.1 points from its previous close.

"Monday's correction in India was relatively milder than the sell-off in the US markets on Friday. This is a reflection of resilience of the Indian market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"However, valuations in India are high with the Nifty around 20 times its estimated forward earnings and MSCI India at 100 percent premium to emerging market rivals. This calls for some caution," added Vijayakumar, warning of the possibility of more correction in the near term.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets were largely in the red following a weak session on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures edged 0.1 percent higher, suggesting a soft start ahead in in the US. On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices dropped around one percent each.