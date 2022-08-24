Sensex and Nifty edge lower amid volatile trade amid weakness across global markets

By Sandeep Singh

Mini The Sensex and the Nifty50 succumbed to negative territory in choppy trade on Wednesday. Globally, investors remained on the back foot ahead of updates from an annual gathering of central bankers at the Jackson Hole symposium.

The Sensex dropped as much as 271.2 points or 0.5 percent to 58,760.1 and the Nifty50 slipped to as low as 17,525.5, down 52.1 points or 0.3 percent from its previous close.

Losses in financial and oil & gas shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in healthcare and metal names lent some support.

"Steady buying by foreign institutional investors even in the middle of a strengthening dollar is significant from a market perspective. There is a near consensus that India will be an outperformer in the deteriorating global growth environment. FII inflows will be more country-specific than emerging market-oriented," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Most analysts believe the trend in the near term will be dictated by the Fed Chair's address at the Jackson Hole.

"If the Fed Chief sounds ultra hawkish, it would be a dampener for markets. If he sounds optimistic on the growth front and on containing inflation, it would be a bullish message," added Vijayakumar.

Overall market breadth favoured the bulls, as 1,913 stocks rose and 886 fell on BSE.

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets began the day weaker following a sluggish session on Wall street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 percent at the last count.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.3 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.7 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.8 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.2 percent and the Dow Jones 0.5 percent, and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished flat.

