Nifty50 cracks below 17,750 as market snaps 8-day winning run

By Sandeep Singh

Indian equity benchmarks made a sharp U-turn in a volatile session on Friday, retreating from four-month highs amid losses in financial and oil & gas shares, though gains in IT stocks counters as TCS and Infosys lent some support.

Both headline indices finished the day 1.1 percent lower. The Sensex gyrated in a more than 900-point range around the flatline, between 59,474.6 and 60,411.2.

The Nifty50 settled at 17,758.5 for the day, after broadly moving between a range of 17,700-18,000 in intraday trade.

A total of 44 stocks in the Nifty50 basket ended in the red.

"Profit booking amid weak global cues impacted domestic indices as concerns about interest rate hikes hung over the market. Additionally, the recent rally of the dollar index and FIIs turning net sellers surprised the bulls," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

He believes elevated valuations don't justify a further run-up on Dalal Street.

ONGC shares rose amid mixed moves in the oil & gas pack, a day after the government lowered a tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 13,000 per tonne from Rs 17,750 per tonne. The Centre also imposed an export duty on jet fuel and raised it in case of diesel.

The rupee weakened by 11 paise to end at 79.78 against the US dollar, coming within half a percent of an all-time low hit last month. Weakness in the dollar boosts the profitability for IT companies, which earn the lion's share of their revenue from foreign markets.

Overall market breadth turned in favour of the bears, as 1,425 stocks rose and 1,979 fell on BSE.